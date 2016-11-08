Corporate support for Bodybuilding

As November 19 draws near for the highly anticipated ‘Stage of Champions’ event, the international fixture continues to draw the attention of corporate Guyana.

Two such entities which have recently flexed their muscles in support of the fixture are Bumper To Bumper and Axe Apparel.

Janet Alphonso of the former and Kathy Shuffler-Ten Pow of Axe Apparel yesterday presented the show’s organizer, Videsh Sookram with financial pacts to offset expenses.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.