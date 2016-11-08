Floodlights, Speedboat Softball 6 Champs

Floodlights XI cruised to an easy eight wicket win over Fisherman’s XI while Speedboat upset Regal in last evening’s finals of the Guyana Softball Cup 6 played at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) Ground.

Floodlights proved why they are touted as possibly the best Masters team in Guyana, after winning the toss and inserting their opponents to have first strike in front of a sold out crowd.

It was the trio of Ramo Malone (2-8), Manoj Arjune (2-13) and Ramesh Narine (2-20) who restricted the Fishermen to 116-8 in their 20 overs.

Satrohan Seeraj hit four fours in his top-score of 26, while Lionel Persaud 18 (1×6, 1×4), Hackim Majeed 14 (2×4) and Jagdesh Persaud 13 (1×4, 1×6) failed to convert their good starts. The Floodlights Masters then made light work of their target, breezing to 119-2 in 17.5 overs with Ricky Deonarine leading from the front with an unbeaten 39,