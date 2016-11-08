Mahadeo, Duke retain RX Champ Titles
-GTM Health And Fitness Games
A pulsating Cross Fit style competition brought the curtain down on the successful two-day GTM Health and Fitness Games which concluded Sunday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Among the booths stacked with supplements, apparel, magazines and nutritious snacks and smoothies, there were several activities that had the venue and the streets buzzing over the weekend.
Day one activities were highlighted by a Zumba Party and a 5K Cancer Awareness walk which was illuminated by glow sticks.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
Comments
About these comments