Pepsi Hikers and Pizza Hut Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) retained the Men’s First and Women’s Divisional Titles, respectively, when the curtains came down on the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships on Sunday.Pepsi Hikers dismantled arch rival Bounty GCC 8-1 at the National Gymnasium.

The contest was basically over at the end of the first half, as Hikers took a commanding 5-0 lead.Jamarj Assanah scored twice during the first period, in the fifth and sixth minute, while Robert France bagged a double in the ninth and 20th minute, alongside a 19th minute conversion from Randy Hope.

Hikers continued their domination in the second half, as Hope, France and Assanah scored in the 22nd, 25th and 37th minute. Scoring a consolation goal for GCC in the 38th minute was Kevin Spencer. In the ladies final, Pizza Hut GCC crushed Hikers 7-1,