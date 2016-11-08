NBA roundup…

Trail Blazers 100, Grizzlies 94

(The Sports Xchange) Portland shooting guard CJ McCollum tied his career high with 37 points to lead the Trail Blazers to a 100-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The score was tied 86-86 when forward Maurice Harkless (18 points, seven rebounds) hit a 3-pointer with 7:16 left in the fourth quarter that kicked off a 9-0 Portland run. Memphis quickly cut the lead to 95-92 with a 6-0 run of its own.

However, McCollum was too much. He answered with his third straight 3-pointer to hike the lead to 98-92 and the Grizzlies never made it a one-possession game again. McCollum scored 16 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Jazz 114, Knicks 109

In his first game of the season after missing the previous six with a fractured finger on his left hand, Gordon Hayward scored a team-high 28 points as Utah beat New York.

Rodney Hood scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers, as the Jazz outscored the Knicks 36-29 in the final period. George Hill added 23 points and nine assists for Utah.

Carmelo Anthony finished with for 28 points and nine rebounds, and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 points and eight boards for the Knicks.

Kings 96, Raptors 91

Rudy Gay scored 23 points, including two free throws with 1:54 left in the game, and Sacramento ended a four-game losing streak with a win over Toronto.

DeMarcus Cousins added 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Kings, who won the final game of their five-game road trip and ended Toronto’s three-game winning streak. Kosta Koufos added 13 points and Arron Afflalo had 12.

Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan had 23 points to end his streak of scoring 30 or more at five games. He was the first player to open a season with five-plus 30-point games since Michael Jordan did so in the Chicago Bulls’ first six games in 1986.

Mavericks 86, Bucks 75 (OT)

Harrison Barnes and J.J. Barea carried Dallas to its first win over the season, as the Mavericks outlasted Milwaukee in overtime.

Barnes scored a career-high 34 and Barea added 21, including five points in the extra session. The Mavs (1-5) snapped the longest losing streak to open a season in franchise history. Barnes knocked down 13 of 26 shots and grabbed eight rebounds in 48 minutes. Barea had six boards and five assists in 46 minutes.

Nuggets 123, Celtics 107

Emmanuel Mudiay erupted for 24 of his career-high-matching 30 points in the first quarter, and Wilson Chandler scored 15 of his 22 in the second, powering Denver to a blowout of Boston.

Mudiay was 9 of 10 in the opening quarter, 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He came into the game 19 of 70 overall for the season, 3 of 15 from behind the arc. Chandler didn’t score in the first but took over for Mudiay in the second as Denver built up a 25-lead in the first half.

Lakers 119, Suns 108

Los Angeles survived a second-half scare and held on to beat Phoenix at Staples Center.

The win raised the Lakers’ record to 4-3 (including 3-0 at home). It is the first time they have had a winning record after seven games since they also started 4-3 in 2011-12. The Suns, meanwhile, fell to 2-5.