NBA roundup…

Trail Blazers 100, Grizzlies 94

(The Sports Xchange) Portland shooting guard CJ McCollum tied his career high with 37 points to lead the Trail Blazers to a 100-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The score was tied 86-86 when forward Maurice Harkless (18 points, seven rebounds) hit a 3-pointer with 7:16 left in the fourth quarter that kicked off a 9-0 Portland run. Memphis quickly cut the lead to 95-92 with a 6-0 run of its own.

However, McCollum was too much. He answered with his third straight 3-pointer to hike the lead to 98-92 and the Grizzlies never made it a one-possession game again. McCollum scored 16 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Jazz 114, Knicks 109

In his first game of the season after missing the previous six with a fractured finger on his left hand, Gordon Hayward scored a team-high 28 points as Utah beat New York.

Rodney Hood scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers, as the Jazz outscored the Knicks 36-29 in the final period. George Hill added 23 points and nine assists for Utah.

Carmelo Anthony finished with for 28 points and nine rebounds, and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 points and eight boards for the Knicks.

Kings 96, Raptors 91

Rudy Gay scored 23 points, including two free throws with 1:54 left in the game, and Sacramento ended a four-game losing streak with a win over Toronto.

DeMarcus Cousins added 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Kings, who won the final game of their five-game road trip and ended Toronto’s three-game winning streak. Kosta Koufos added 13 points and Arron Afflalo had 12.

Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan had 23 points to end his streak of scoring 30 or more at five games. He was the first player to open a season with five-plus 30-point games since Michael Jordan did so in the Chicago Bulls’ first six games in 1986.

Mavericks 86, Bucks 75 (OT)

Harrison Barnes and J.J. Barea carried Dallas to its first win over the season, as the Mavericks outlasted Milwaukee in overtime.

Barnes scored a career-high 34 and Barea added 21, including five points in the extra session. The Mavs (1-5) snapped the longest losing streak to open a season in franchise history. Barnes knocked down 13 of 26 shots and grabbed eight rebounds in 48 minutes. Barea had six boards and five assists in 46 minutes.

Nuggets 123, Celtics 107

Emmanuel Mudiay erupted for 24 of his career-high-matching 30 points in the first quarter, and Wilson Chandler scored 15 of his 22 in the second, powering Denver to a blowout of Boston.

Mudiay was 9 of 10 in the opening quarter, 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He came into the game 19 of 70 overall for the season, 3 of 15 from behind the arc. Chandler didn’t score in the first but took over for Mudiay in the second as Denver built up a 25-lead in the first half.

Lakers 119, Suns 108

Los Angeles survived a second-half scare and held on to beat Phoenix at Staples Center.

The win raised the Lakers’ record to 4-3 (including 3-0 at home). It is the first time they have had a winning record after seven games since they also started 4-3 in 2011-12. The Suns, meanwhile, fell to     2-5.

More in Sports

default placeholder

T&T prepare for football World Cup

default placeholder

Murray handed tough draw in bid to end year number one

default placeholder

Not my last contract with Real Madrid, says Ronaldo

Back With A Bang! Alanzo Greaves sprinting prowess was on full display after coming from behind to edge the celebrating Hamza Eastman by the width of a wheel. (Orlando Charles photo)

Greaves takes third stage but…

Old Fort’s Askofu Simon (red) in the process of unleashing a strike from a penalty corner while the GCC defence approaches during their first division semi-final at the National Gymnasium Saturday.

Arch-rivals Everest, GCC to clash in men’s final

default placeholder

Britton, Greaves win Titans singles titles

All Smiles! The new Banks DIH Limited Inter-Department tapeball cricket champions Soft Drink Plants posing for the camera after defeating Brewery in the final to claim their fifth Championship. 

Soft Drinks Plant capture fifth title

default placeholder

Cougars defeat Rosignol United 3-0

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  3. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  4. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  5. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  6. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  7. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  8. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  9. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework