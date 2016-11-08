‘Phenomenal’ Rabada fires South Africa to victory

PERTH, (Reuters) – South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis described Kagiso Rabada’s performance as “phenomenal” after the young paceman helped turn a parlous situation on day two of the first test against Australia into a thumping 177-run victory on Monday.

The tourists had done well to get to 242 all out after being 5-81 on day one but were looking down the barrel of a heavy defeat when Australia raced to 158 without loss on day two.

Matters got worse when, having finally broken the opening partnership, South Africa’s pace spearhead Dale Steyn was forced off the field with a shoulder fracture that ruled him out of the series.

Already without regular captain AB de Villiers, the South Africans rallied where they might have folded and dismissed Australia for 244 with Rabada and debutant spinner Keshav Maharaj pitching in with five of the wickets.

After centuries from JP Duminy and Dean Elgar helped them to 540 for eight declared, Rabada then took 5-92 to ensure Australia never got close to their victory target of 539.

“I am very proud of how the team pulled together,” said 21-year-old Rabada, whose five-wicket haul was his fourth in nine tests.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada appeals successfully for LBW to dismiss Mitchell Marsh. (Reuters/David Gray)
South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada appeals successfully for LBW to dismiss Mitchell Marsh. (Reuters/David Gray)

“We lost Dale, who is a key part of our team, but everyone played their part and we came out victorious. The job of all the bowlers is to take wickets and with Dale gone we have to do extra.”

Rabada’s clean bowling of Usman Khawaja with a rip-snorter of a delivery in the first innings was a vintage piece of fast bowling and the reverse swing he conjured up off the WACA deck marked him out as a special talent.

“It’s got a nice bounce, you hear stories of quick bowlers doing well here,” the Man of the Match added.

“It’s very similar to Wanderers back home so I enjoy bowling here, especially with those cracks. A bit of a bowlers’ paradise … the ball started reversing nicely, the Australians also went into reverse.”

With only five days until the second test in Hobart, Rabada said he was looking forward to getting some rest.

“I can confidently say there will be not much bowling over the next few days but I will be ready for Hobart, if I get chosen,” he grinned.

 

“OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT”

Kyle Abbott or Morne Morkel will come in to replace Steyn and offer some help to Rabada, who bowled 31 overs in the second innings, and Vernon Philander, who clocked up 22.

“It’s never easy with two seamers but all you can ask for is the guys to put their hands up,” said du Plessis.

“Kagiso was phenomenal, to run in for 31 overs on a deck that was still good to bat on (and) to get the results in the end was an outstanding achievement for him and I’m very proud of him.”

Du Plessis was also impressed with the contribution of Maharaj despite the left-arm tweaker finishing with figures of 1-94 in the second innings.

“He didn’t get the rewards he would have liked but he was amazing for us,” said the captain.

“With two seamers you need someone to just tie up an end and he just bowled beautiful line and length and made sure the scoreboard didn’t tick over too much for the Aussies.”

20161108scoreboard22

More in Sports

Hikers 1st Division Captain Robert France (centre) collecting the championship trophy from Director of Sports Christopher Jones after defeating Bounty GCC in the GTT National Indoor Hockey Tournament final.

National Indoor Hockey Championships

GT’s Fittest Man and Woman! Dillon Mahadeo and Semonica Duke after their Cross Fit victories Sunday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Mahadeo, Duke retain RX Champ Titles

Masters champs Floodlight XI

Floodlights, Speedboat Softball 6 Champs

default placeholder

‘Green Machine’ departs for RAN 7s

Janet Alphonso (left) of Bumper to Bumper present sponsorship cheques to the show’s organizer, Videsh Sookram.

Corporate support for Bodybuilding

default placeholder

Rattled England face trial by spin against India

20161108scoreboard

Zimbabwe rally after losing early wickets

default placeholder

Exciting Pooran slapped with suspension over contract snub

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  3. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  4. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  5. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  6. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  7. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  8. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  9. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework