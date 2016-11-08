T&T prepare for football World Cup

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago will begin their preparation for Friday’s opening game of the CONCACAF World Cup final round of qualifiers, with a double session here Monday.

“We are aware of the situations with a couple of the players. It is a situation which we cannot avoid but the majority of the squad will be here and we will get things rolling on Monday,” Hart said.

Missing will be defender Aubrey David who plays for FC Dallas in the Major League Soccer, midfielder Joevin Jones who plays for MLS club Seattle Sounders, along with forward John Bostock who represents RC Lens in France..

The squad, which will be led by striker Kenwyne Jones, also includes the likes of Belgium-based midfielder Khaleem Hyland and United Kingdom-based forward Andre Boucaud.

T&T follow up their Costa Rica fixture by clashing with Honduras in a difficult away trip to the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on November 15.

“[We have to] win our home games [and] aim to at least draw the away ones,” he said.

“If I don’t believe that, who will. We have beaten two of the teams in the [final round] and tied arguably the best team twice, so the capability is possible.”

The six-nation final round also comprises powerhouses the United States and Mexico, along with Panama, with the top three in the standings advancing directly to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The fourth placed side will enter a playoff for another chance at qualification.

T&T was the only English-speaking Caribbean side to reach the final round after finishing second in Group C of the fourth round, behind the US.