Bangladesh Premier League

Smith’s Vikings beat defending champions Victorians

MIRPUR, Bangladesh, CMC – Dwayne Smith’s Chittagong Vikings was off to a winning start when they defeated defending champions Camilla Victorians by 29 runs in the opening match of the Bangladesh Premier League here on Tuesday.

Smith, the normally prolific Barbadian batsman, contributed only nine runs in Vikings score of 161 for three in 20 overs at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

An aggressive 23 from West Indies middle order batsmen Marlon Samuels was not enough to help lift Victorians’ momentum as they were restricted to 132 for eight in 20 overs.

Samuels scored 23 from 18 balls in a losing effort for the defending champions.
Samuels scored 23 from 18 balls in a losing effort for the defending champions.

Tamim Iqbal, 54 from 38 balls and Shoaib Malik an unbeaten 42 from 28 balls, helped Vikings set up a fighting total.

Man of the Match Mohammad Nabi took control of the game by capturing four wickets for 24 runs; despite a top score of 54 not out from Nazmul Hossain Shanto.

Samuels tried to push the score along scoring his 23 from 18 balls hitting three fours and a six in the process.

He lost his wicket when he chipped a ball from Abdur Razzak straight to mid wicket for Taskin Ahmed to take a low catch.

More in Sports

default placeholder

Teenager Hameed to become England’s youngest Test Opener

Kieron Pollard

Pollard granted No Objection Certificate

default placeholder

WICB defends plans to impose 20 percent levy on T20 stars

default placeholder

Levy, a restraint of trade

default placeholder

Cook plays down talk about quitting England captaincy

default placeholder

Pacquiao returns to Manila and the real work of politics

default placeholder

Brazil face arch-rivals Argentina, two years on from humiliating 7-1

default placeholder

NBA roundup…

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  3. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  4. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  5. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  6. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  7. Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria

  8. trio

    Corentyne rape accused trio remanded


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Seated from left: US Ambassador Perry Holloway, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Ministry of the Presidency representative in charge of Environmental Affairs Imole McDonald and Melanie Ingalls, Country Manager for the Peace Corps. Standing behind them are nine of the ten new Peace Corps volunteers. (Photo by Keno George)

New Peace Corps volunteers to focus on environmental education, management

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, with teachers from Corentyne Comprehensive High School, Shauna Sinclair-Paul and Bisoondai Lokhai. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)

PM makes donation to Corentyne Comprehensive

George Mc Donald, Co-Managing Director/Marketing Director (standing third right) strikes a pose with the awardees and senior executives of the Company.

Banks DIH employees recognized for 20 years of service

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday