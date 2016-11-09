MIRPUR, Bangladesh, CMC – Dwayne Smith’s Chittagong Vikings was off to a winning start when they defeated defending champions Camilla Victorians by 29 runs in the opening match of the Bangladesh Premier League here on Tuesday.

Smith, the normally prolific Barbadian batsman, contributed only nine runs in Vikings score of 161 for three in 20 overs at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

An aggressive 23 from West Indies middle order batsmen Marlon Samuels was not enough to help lift Victorians’ momentum as they were restricted to 132 for eight in 20 overs.

Tamim Iqbal, 54 from 38 balls and Shoaib Malik an unbeaten 42 from 28 balls, helped Vikings set up a fighting total.

Man of the Match Mohammad Nabi took control of the game by capturing four wickets for 24 runs; despite a top score of 54 not out from Nazmul Hossain Shanto.

Samuels tried to push the score along scoring his 23 from 18 balls hitting three fours and a six in the process.

He lost his wicket when he chipped a ball from Abdur Razzak straight to mid wicket for Taskin Ahmed to take a low catch.