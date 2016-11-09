Banks DIH Inter-Dept soft ball begins

Head Office defeated Stores via a walkover when the Banks DIH Limited Soft Ball Cricket Championship commenced on Monday at the Thirst Park ground.

Head Office clinched the result after Stores failed to take the playing area with the required amount of players, thus sealing their own exit.

The tourney which is slated to resume today at the same location, is being contested in a knockout format. The other competing teams are Central Service, Water Plant, Soft Drink Plant, Trisco, Vehicle Workshop, Brewery, Distribution/Warehouse and Sales Department.