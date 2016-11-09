CONCACAF endorses GFF’s right to modify League rules

In a strongly worded document, Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) officially confirmed that the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has the constitutional authority to modify the Elite League Football Tournament.

The five-point letter which was seen by this publication and signed by General Secretary Philippe Moggio said, "According to article. 36 paragraph 2-i of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Constitution, the GFF Executive Committee has the authority (and obligation) to "draw up regulations governing the conditions of participation and staging of competitions organized by the federation". The article further states that "this shall not affect the composition of the Congress";