Candidate Master (CM) Taffin Khan, WCM (Woman Candidate Master) Maria Varona-Thomas, CM Anthony Drayton, Davion Mars, Calvin Giddings and Chino Chung were all tied on two points apiece on Sunday afternoon, after the second round of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) Senior National Qualifiers held at the National Resource Centre on Woolford Avenue.

Mars took care of Jaden Taylor in his first sitting then returned to dispose of Shazeeda Rahim later in the day. Giddings defeated Joshua Ferdinand in the morning session, and Joshua Gopaul in the afternoon. Chung's first victim was Akili Theophil, followed by Rashad Hussain.