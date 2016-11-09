Leon Johnson retained as Skipper for PCL/ 4 day

In pursuit of a “Three-Peat”, defending Professional Cricket League (PCL) Four-Day Champs Guyana Jaguars have chosen to stick with a winning side ahead of Friday’s opening round of the 2016/17 tournament.

The two-time champs will begin their title defense against the Jamaica Scorpions at the Providence National Stadium, East Bank Demerara, and the 13-man team named yesterday is virtually unchanged from last season.

West Indies Test opener Leon Johnson, who was also the leading run-scorer last season, will lead the side for the third consecutive year. Another prolific scorer, West Indies A batsman Vishaul Singh, who is a key figure in the middle-order, was named as Johnson’s deputy.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.