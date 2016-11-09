Stage set for Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival
With the National Indoor Championship concluded, the 12th edition of the annual Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival was officially launched yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda.
The event, which runs from November 24th-27th, will be staged at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue and will be divided into three sections, Men’s, Ladies and Veterans.
To date, 17 teams have confirmed their participation, inclusive of GCC, Hikers, Old Fort, and the following overseas teams; Toronto Academy from Canada, YMCA of Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago's Malvern, Queens Park Hockey Club, Carib Hockey Club, and Ball Washers of the United States of America.
