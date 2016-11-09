Teenager Hameed to become England’s youngest Test Opener

RAJKOT, India, (Reuters) – Teenager Haseeb Hameed will become England’s youngest opening batsman when he makes his debut in the first test against India at Rajkot on Wednesday with Gary Ballance axed for his lack of runs in Bangladesh.

Ben Duckett, who opened for England in last month’s drawn two-test series against Bangladesh, drops down the order to replace Ballance at number four.

The 19-year-old Hameed, averages 48.50 in first-class cricket for Lancashire and has four centuries and nine fifties.

“Haseeb has impressed everyone so far on this trip,” England captain Cook told reporters, adding that they had yet to decide on their bowling attack as they start the five-test series.

“You wonder if a 19-year-old, coming on tour, will be overawed but he hasn’t been at all. He has looked really good in the nets and the way he has gone about his business. It’s obviously a very special day to pick someone so young.”

Hameed, whose family roots are in India, will be England’s fifth youngest test cricketer at 19 years and 297 days and the youngest since Ben Hollioake played against Australia in 1997.

All-rounder Hollioake, who was also 19 when he featured at Trent Bridge, is the only other teenager to appear in a test for England since 18-year-old Brian Close made his debut in 1949.

“He (Hameed) is incredibly unflappable. He looks a very good player of spin. He picks length well and uses the crease well,” Cook added of his opening partner in Rajkot.

“Stuart Broad bowled at him last summer and was almost straight on the phone to me saying how impressed he was with this guy.

“It’s probably a year earlier than he would have thought. But to average 50-odd as an opener in division one as a 19-year-old is an incredible feat. I was nowhere near the player he is at 19.

“Of course, there will be some tough moments for him over the next few days of playing test cricket, but I think this guy can play.”

Ballance scored just 24 runs in four innings in Bangladesh while Duckett struggled in his first three innings before scoring a fighting 56 in Dhaka.

 

“I feel sorry for Gary,” said Cook. “They were tough conditions in Bangladesh and ultimately it’s about how many runs you score.

“It’s unfortunate for Gary. In his six test matches back, he hasn’t quite scored the runs he would have liked to.”

Cook, who had scored three centuries in consecutive tests the last time England were in India, was confident Duckett would be able to adapt to his role in the middle order.

“He’s a pretty unflappable character,” Cook said. “Historically he has played all his cricket in the middle order until the last year. He’s comfortable batting anywhere.

“It’s never ideal when you chop and change but he is a fine cricketer.”

More in Sports

Kieron Pollard

Pollard granted No Objection Certificate

Samuels scored 23 from 18 balls in a losing effort for the defending champions.

Bangladesh Premier League

default placeholder

WICB defends plans to impose 20 percent levy on T20 stars

default placeholder

Levy, a restraint of trade

default placeholder

Cook plays down talk about quitting England captaincy

default placeholder

Pacquiao returns to Manila and the real work of politics

default placeholder

Brazil face arch-rivals Argentina, two years on from humiliating 7-1

default placeholder

NBA roundup…

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  3. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  4. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  5. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  6. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  7. Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria

  8. trio

    Corentyne rape accused trio remanded


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Seated from left: US Ambassador Perry Holloway, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Ministry of the Presidency representative in charge of Environmental Affairs Imole McDonald and Melanie Ingalls, Country Manager for the Peace Corps. Standing behind them are nine of the ten new Peace Corps volunteers. (Photo by Keno George)

New Peace Corps volunteers to focus on environmental education, management

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, with teachers from Corentyne Comprehensive High School, Shauna Sinclair-Paul and Bisoondai Lokhai. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)

PM makes donation to Corentyne Comprehensive

George Mc Donald, Co-Managing Director/Marketing Director (standing third right) strikes a pose with the awardees and senior executives of the Company.

Banks DIH employees recognized for 20 years of service

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday