WICB defends plans to impose 20 percent levy on T20 stars

ST.JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC- The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has defended its decision to impose a 20 percent levy on the contract fees of its T20 stars playing in overseas domestic tournaments, saying revenue raised will be used to aid the development of players in the territories.

A statement from the WICB released Tuesday morning, says some of the funds will be disbursed as an incentive for territories to “expose new cricket talent”.

The unprecedented move by the WICB proposed to take 20 percent of T20 players’ contract fees in exchange for a No-Objection Certificate to compete in overseas T20 tournaments.

“A portion of these funds derived from these release fees will also go back to the clubs and franchises/territories in recognition of the role they played in developing the player and as an incentive for them to continuously expose new cricket talent,” the statement said.

“The WICB earlier this year distributed player production fees to all the territories/franchises and clubs from which players came from”.

WICB president Dave Cameron
The WICB says it has communicated its new policy to the CEOs and Presidents of all ICC Full Members.

The Statement says that so far India and Bangladesh have agreed to the release fees.

However they are reports that WICB’s new policy has been rejected by Cricket South Africa and there has been no response yet from the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia.

“The WICB is in the process of discussions with the various Full Members as to the other boards’ acceptance of that position. The dialogue is ongoing and we wait on official word,” said the statement.

“In addition to India, Bangladesh has also agreed to the release fees. The practice is also used in other jurisdictions like England”.

The Federation of International Players’ Association (FICA) has condemned the move and has threatened legal action against the WICB.

Insignia Sports, who manages allrounders Kieron Pollard, Darren Sammy, Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle among others, also plans to challenge the WICB move.

“WICB understands that this policy decision may result in reciprocal agreements from other Full Member boards for obtaining NOCs for their players,” said the WICB statement.

“We view this approach as necessary to preserve the best interests of West Indies cricket at both domestic and international levels.”

