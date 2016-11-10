10 km Classic launched
The cream of the nation’s distance athletes along with their South American and Caribbean counterparts will put their talents on display on November 20 in the second leg of the IAAF South American 10km Classic.
These and other details were disclosed during the launch of the event yesterday at Olympic House.
As customary, the event will commence at 15:00hrs on Carifesta Avenue (in front of GT&T), proceed to the…
