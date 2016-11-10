10th edition of MACORP golf launched

Machinery Corporation (MACORP) of Guyana Limited officially launched the 10th edition of their Open Golf Championship yesterday at their Providence, East Bank of Demerara headquarters.

The event which is slated to commence on Saturday, November 12th and conclude the following day, will be staged at the Lusignan Golf Course on the East Coast of Demerara.

Several divisions which are expected to attract over 50 players, will be featured inclusive of 0-9 handicap, 10-18 and 19-36 Men's sections while the women will compete separately. The top three finishers in each section will be awarded prizes.