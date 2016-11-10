Berbice crushed Stores by a 6-2 scoreline when the Banks DIH Limited Inter-Department 9-Aside Football Championship commenced on Tuesday at the Thirst Park ground.

The contest was basically over upon entering the halftime interval as the Berbicians possessed a commanding 4-0 advantage.

Benton recorded a first half brace in the 40-minute affair as he found the back of the net in the 13th and 15th minute while K. Dey and S. Hinds found the back of the net in the first and 14th minute respectively.

…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.