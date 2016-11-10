Confident Dowrich expects smooth transition to one-dayers

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, CMC – Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich believes his transition to the one-day format will not be a difficult one, as he gears up for his first-ever 50-overs series with the West Indies side starting next week.

The 25-year-old was a late inclusion in the 15-man squad for the Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe against the hosts and Sri Lanka, after veteran batsman Marlon Samuels pulled out.

Dowrich has been impressive in his eight Tests to date since making his debut last year and said he was thrilled by the prospect of one-day cricket.

“I’m very excited. Things seem to be going my way this year. I’ve been putting in a lot of work in the background and it seems to be paying off,” the Barbadian said here during the one-week camp.

“I’m excited about the one-day tour, it’s a new chapter for me. I haven’t really played a lot of one-day cricket but I think it is something to look forward and it is something I am very interested in as well.”

Dowrich is competent gloveman and a stylish lower-order batsman who has impressed with four half-centuries in 14 Test innings.

A positive stroke-player, the right-hander has already gathered three first class hundreds, in averaging nearly 37.

However, he said there would be tweaks needed for both his batting and glove-work, in order to be successful in the one-day format.

“For me, one day cricket is about being smart. You have to look to bat 50 overs but you still have to be positive in your intent and I’m a positive person so I don’t think it will be a big transition for me but just being selective and being able to pick gaps and that sort of stuff [will be important],” he pointed out.

“In terms of the keeping, [I have to be] a little more explosive and mobile in terms of movement. That’s all I have to really work on going into the one-day series.”

Dowrich made headlines recently as West Indies stunned Pakistan to win the third and final Test in Sharjah by five wickets recently.

He stroked an upbeat, unbeaten 60 to help pull West Indies out of trouble at 67 for five, and steer them to their target of 154 on the final day.

Dowrich said the victory the only one of the nine-match tour for West Indies had been a huge boost for the Caribbean side.

“Obviously the vibe is very good around the setup right now. After winning the game, the guys are chirpy and you can see it in terms of the practice sessions,” he noted.

“The guys are putting in a lot of effort and it’s good for cricket and it’s good for us as West Indies. We haven’t been doing well over the years so it’s good to get that victory and move forward from here.”

Reflecting on his role in the victory, he said vice-captain and fellow Barbadian Kraigg Brathwaite who finished not out on 60, had been an inspiration.

“Winning a Test match is always a good feeling and my first one is very special to me and obviously contributing to it was good,” he said.

“Going into the last day, me and Kraigg decided we were just going to be positive and I think he really set the tone with the first shot that he played to the first ball and then it was just flowing from there, so we just went with that momentum and it paid off for us in the end winning the game.”

West Indies will leave here at weekend and play their first game of the Tri-Nations Series against Sri Lanka next Wednesday in Harare.