Sammy cameo fails to put Kings over the line

DHAKA, Bangladesh, CMC – All-rounder Darren Sammy’s cameo failed to save Rajshahi Kings as they slumped to heart-breaking three-run defeat to Khulna Titans in the Bangladesh Premier League here yesterday.

Chasing 134 for victory at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Kings came up short on 130 all out off their 20 overs, to lose their opening game of the tournament.

The right-handed Sammy, who is leading the Kings this season, slammed an unbeaten 31 off 23 deliveries but it was not enough to get his side over the line.

His three sixes came down the stretch and kept Kings in the hunt but he perished at the start of the 18th over, bowled by seamer Shafiul Islam.

They needed seven runs off the last over but lost three wickets to see their challenge fizzle.

Sammy was one of just three players in double figures with opener Mominul Haque stroking a top score of 64 off 57 deliveries.

Opting to bat first earlier, Titans reached 133 for eight off their 20 overs, with West Indies Twenty20 batsman Nicholas Pooran getting only 14.

Captain Mahmudullah and Riki Wessels both top-scored with 32.

In the other game at the venue, former Barbados and West Indies batsman Dwayne Smith failed with 10 as his Chittagong Vikings went down to Rangpur Riders by nine wickets.