Temperature rising over superbikes contest

Superbikes have to be seen to be believed.

They look so fast on television, but with your own eyes the experience is incredible.

Watch the bikers swap places at close to 200mph during two days of action packed, high-speed, two-wheel racing on the fastest circuit in Guyana this weekend.

With just three days to go for the conclusion of the finale of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) at the South Dakota Circuit, the anticipation is heating up.

Add in 2016 MotoAmerica Superstock 600 Championship winner Bryce Prince, and British super bike specialist, Mike Truelove and the thermometer goes way up.

The pair who touched down in Guyana recently will…

