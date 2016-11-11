Carlsen, Karjakan in Battle of Kings

From Donald Duff in New York

In sport, being the favourite does not necessarily translate into being the winner.

The same, one might argue, holds true for politics as the recent US Presidential elections results have shown. So, for the challenger Serjey Karjakan of Russia, who will today take on defending champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, for the World Chess Championship crown, and a first prize of US$1.1M, being the underdog does not rule out a victory.

Just ask Donald Trump.