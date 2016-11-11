Confident Trini team here to take CMRC crown

The Trinidadian daredevils have invaded our shores on a quest to leave the competition in their rear view mirrors when they put pedal to the metal during this weekend in the finale of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC).

A 12-member unit of checkered flag chasing speedsters touched down in Guyana to preserve their lead by doing what they do best. Push their built-for-speed machines to the limit. The sum of 11 drivers and a rider are fully geared up and ready to set the South Dakota Circuit ablaze.

Trinidad has a firm grip already on the country title this weekend and the visitors will be keen to pick up several individual honours.