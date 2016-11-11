GFF extends registration deadline
GFF President Wayne Forde said the institution is doing everything within its power to resolve the impasse between the federation and the four Elite League clubs and that the intention is to have all 10 teams compete in the tournament.
Speaking to media operatives following the launch of the Stag Beer Elite League yesterday, Forde said, “I can assure you that we are doing everything within our power to reach out to our members because in any relationship, they are disagreements. You don’t divorce your wife the first time you have a fallout, so my hope is that we can get our brothers and sisters back on the field, because ultimately we need the players to be able to play”.
Asked what will be the approach in dealing with the disgruntled clubs [Alpha United, Georgetown Football Club (GFC), Pele and Slingerz FC] following their
