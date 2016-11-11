Hooper replaces Bishoo for PCL opener

Uncapped Guyana Jaguars off-spinner Eon Hooper said he’s looking to give a “150 percent” and help his team defend their title if called upon, after being selected to fill the big shoes of West Indies Test bowler Devendra Bishoo.

Yesterday the Berbician, who was named as the leg-spinner’s replacement after Bishoo was named in the West Indies team for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, told Stabroek Sport that cementing a place in the side, as well as helping the team retain their Professional Cricket League (PCL) Regional 4-Day title, are among his goals.

"First of all, I want to work towards what Bishoo has been doing, and try to…