Tough process to select Guyana Jaguars
- Asst. coach Griffith
Guyana Jaguars Assistant Coach Rayon Griffith said selecting the right team for this year’s West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) Regional 4-Day tournament was a tough process, but he believes the defending champs have the players who know how to win titles.
Speaking on the eve of the Guyana/Jamaica Scorpions clash set for the Providence Stadium, today at 9:30hrs, Griffith told Stabroek Sport during a pre-match interview yesterday that picking the right players was challenging since numerous other players have been knocking on the door.
"It was a hard decision to select our team because I think it's one of the…
