Opening match drawn

From Donald Duff in New York

Defending champion Magnus Carlsen opted for a sneak attack in game one against challenger Serjey Karjakin last night, but the Russian refused to budge, and the game ended in a draw after 42 moves of round one, of their scheduled 12-match World Chess Championship series, here at the Fulton Market Building in New York.

Playing white after Thursday night’s draw, Carlsen opted for the Trompovsky attack which saw him playing bishop to g5, after opening up with d4, to which Karjakin replied with Nf6.

After capturing white’s knight on move four, Karjakin was left with …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Rajendra Chandrika cover driving yesterday against Jamaica. (Orlando Charles photo).

Shiv, Chandrika lead Guyana to 279 for 7

Flashback: Part of the action between J.E. Burnham and West Ruimveldt in the 5th Annual Courts Pee Wee Football Championship at the Thirst Park ground

Semi-finals today at Courts Pee Wee Football Championships

Group Four action from a previous race meeting at South Dakota

Time trials at South Dakota at noon today

standings

Uitvlugt can clinch WDFA Senior League Title tomorrow

default placeholder

Inter ward/village football tournament

20161112scoredboard1

Bonner, Hamilton prop up Hurricanes after Stoute burst

default placeholder

Guyana seeks RAN 7s titles in T & T

default placeholder

England strike late in the day: India 319 for 4

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say “No to violence”. Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    ‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal

  3. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  4. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  5. David Ramnarine

    Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row

  6. Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat

  7. Noel Blackman agrees to forfeiture judgment of US$503,000

  8. Theodore Chesney

    Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161112img_4190

Where there’s smoke

20161112euphoria2

GALLERY: Scenes from last evening’s Courts Christmas Light Up along Main Street, Georgetown.

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon told the 2016 graduating class of the Carnegie School of Home Economics’ Craft Production and Design Division that “education must be a lifelong pursuit”. In her feature address at their graduation ceremony, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal she said “Educated persons enhance their communities. They bring a level of thought, planning and order, not only to their own lives, but will add value, too, to their families and the communities, which they inhabit”. Valedictorian Gizzelle Lopes (inset) told her colleagues that they should be proud of their achievements as all “the pain, tears and frustration, hard work and dedication” have paid off. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows the graduating class.

Carnegie graduation

The victorious Annandale Secondary School team at the J.O.F Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools Debating competition at the Theatre Guild Playhouse (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Annandale Secondary wins JOF Haynes debating contest

The 26 tutors pose for a group photo with two of the lecturers from the Clinical University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies. (GINA photo)

Nursing tutors trained on new classroom teaching methods

Vitreo-Retinal Specialist and head of World Class Eye Surgeons (WCES), Dr. Ronnie Bhola (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Fifteen to benefit from free eye surgeries

Seated from left: US Ambassador Perry Holloway, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Ministry of the Presidency representative in charge of Environmental Affairs Imole McDonald and Melanie Ingalls, Country Manager for the Peace Corps. Standing behind them are nine of the ten new Peace Corps volunteers. (Photo by Keno George)

New Peace Corps volunteers to focus on environmental education, management

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, with teachers from Corentyne Comprehensive High School, Shauna Sinclair-Paul and Bisoondai Lokhai. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)

PM makes donation to Corentyne Comprehensive