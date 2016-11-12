Opening match drawn

From Donald Duff in New York

Defending champion Magnus Carlsen opted for a sneak attack in game one against challenger Serjey Karjakin last night, but the Russian refused to budge, and the game ended in a draw after 42 moves of round one, of their scheduled 12-match World Chess Championship series, here at the Fulton Market Building in New York.

Playing white after Thursday night’s draw, Carlsen opted for the Trompovsky attack which saw him playing bishop to g5, after opening up with d4, to which Karjakin replied with Nf6.

