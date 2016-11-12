Semi-finals today at Courts Pee Wee Football Championships
A titanic clash, alongside an unlikely meeting will highlight the semi-final round, as defending champs St. Angela’s battles St. Pius, and West Ruimveldt tackles St. Agnes in the 5th Annual Courts Pee Wee Football Championship today at the Thirst Park ground.
Although both fixtures are expected to be keenly contested, the St. Angela’s and St. Pius encounter is expected to steal the show. The holders are arguably the event’s best team, and will start as the favourite because of their superior numbers on either side of the field.
In attack, the Thomas Street unit has recorded a tourney leading 18 goals in five …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
Noel Blackman agrees to forfeiture judgment of US$503,000
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Comments
About these comments