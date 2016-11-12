Semi-finals today at Courts Pee Wee Football Championships

A titanic clash, alongside an unlikely meeting will highlight the semi-final round, as defending champs St. Angela’s battles St. Pius, and West Ruimveldt tackles St. Agnes in the 5th Annual Courts Pee Wee Football Championship today at the Thirst Park ground.

Although both fixtures are expected to be keenly contested, the St. Angela’s and St. Pius encounter is expected to steal the show. The holders are arguably the event’s best team, and will start as the favourite because of their superior numbers on either side of the field.

In attack, the Thomas Street unit has recorded a tourney leading 18 goals in five