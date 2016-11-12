Shiv, Chandrika lead Guyana to 279 for 7
Rajendra Chandrika and Shivnarine Chanderpaul narrowly missed out on first day centuries as the Guyana Jaguars began their title defense against Jamaica Scorpions in the 2016/17 Professional Cricket League (PCL) 4-Day tournament which commenced yesterday at the Providence National Stadium, Demerara.
The defending champs completed a good first day’s play as they took their total to 279-7 at stumps, with Veerasammy Permaul (08*), and Eon Hooper (00*), at the wicket..
The veteran Shiv breezed to a fluent 91, his 134th first class fifty, which featured 10 fours, while Chandrika struck 12 fours and one six, in a superb innings of 86, as both batsmen must certainly be very disappointed about missing out on three figures.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
Noel Blackman agrees to forfeiture judgment of US$503,000
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Comments
About these comments