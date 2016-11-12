Shiv, Chandrika lead Guyana to 279 for 7

Rajendra Chandrika and Shivnarine Chanderpaul narrowly missed out on first day centuries as the Guyana Jaguars began their title defense against Jamaica Scorpions in the 2016/17 Professional Cricket League (PCL) 4-Day tournament which commenced yesterday at the Providence National Stadium, Demerara.

The defending champs completed a good first day’s play as they took their total to 279-7 at stumps, with Veerasammy Permaul (08*), and Eon Hooper (00*), at the wicket..

The veteran Shiv breezed to a fluent 91, his 134th first class fifty, which featured 10 fours, while Chandrika struck 12 fours and one six, in a superb innings of 86, as both batsmen must certainly be very disappointed about missing out on three figures.