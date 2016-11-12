Uitvlugt can clinch WDFA Senior League Title tomorrow
With only a draw needed to secure the championship, league leaders Uitvlugt will battle third placed rival Pouderoyen FC tomorrow at the Den Amstel ground, in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Senior League.
Uitvlugt currently sit on 25 points heading into their final game, and will be in a confident mood following their 2-1 win over traditional foe Den Amstel in the prior round. On the other hand, it’s the penultimate fixture for Pouderoyen, who have 20 points, and desperately need a …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
