Bravo sent home over tweet

Deemed ‘disparaging’ to Cameron

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies cricket was once again rocked by controversy on Saturday when batting star Darren Bravo was controversially sent home ahead of the Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe, after the West Indies Cricket Board sensationally cancelled his match/tour contract over a contentious tweet deemed “disparaging” to president Dave Cameron.

And in a letter to the player dated November 11, the board also gave Bravo until 4 pm (Eastern Caribbean time) on Saturday to apologise for his actions and to remove the offending tweet from his Twitter account.

Failure to do so, the WICB said, could result “in further disciplinary action, including referral to the WICB disciplinary committee.”

West Indies batsman Darren Bravo … controversially sent home from the tour of Zimbabwe.
West Indies batsman Darren Bravo … controversially sent home from the tour of Zimbabwe.

Bravo, who was part of the camp in Potchefstroom, did not travel to Harare with the remainder of the squad on Saturday and instead headed for his native Trinidad and Tobago.

A subsequent WICB release on Saturday said Bravo had been dropped “due to inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour, which is contrary to his contractual obligations to the WICB.”

This was in reference to Bravo’s outburst via online social networking service, Twitter, when he slammed Cameron for comments critical of his recent batting performances.

Speaking on regional sports channel, SportsMax, earlier in the week, Cameron said Bravo had been offered only a Grade C retainer contract because of his “poor performance” and declining averages.

“His averages in the last two years have been declining, so what do you do? Reward poor performance or do you encourage him to get better?” Cameron said.

He continued: “If you continue to keep giving him an A contract then what is the motivation to get better? He has been on an A contract and he hasn’t done well.”

In response, Bravo tagged Cameron via his Twitter handle, @davec51, as he tweeted: “You hav been failing 4 d last 4yrs. Y don’t u resign and FYI I’ve neva been given an A contract. Big idiot.”

Bravo’s caustic response prompted a formal letter from the WICB, informing the player that his comments constituted a breach of the terms of his match/tour contract and that the contract would also be cancelled.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by CMC Sports, told Bravo his tweet had “disparaged” the WICB president and was “contrary to your contractual obligations to the WICB.”

“We would expect as a senior West Indian cricketer that you would recognize that your decision to vent your frustrations online, as well as to denigrate the president of the WICB, was inappropriate and unacceptable, as well as contrary to your contractual obligations to the WICB,” said the letter, which was signed by Director of Cricket, Richard Pybus.

“In particular, we draw your attention to your agreement (in clause 4.7.2.2 of your match/tour contract) not to make any statement in or to any form of media (which shall include, without limitation, print media, television, radio, internet or any social networking media), or any other public statement, which would bring yourself, WICB or any official or authorised representative of WICB or the game of cricket into disrepute and your agreement to use all such media in a responsible manner.

“In addition, clause 9.3.1 of your match tour contract provides that in default by you in respect of your obligations under the contract, WICB may in its absolute discretion cancel this contract by written notice to the cricketer.

“In light therefore of your breach of your obligations to WICB in clause 4.7.2.2 of your match/tour contract, this letter serves as written notice that your match/tour contract is hereby cancelled.”.

In addition to ending the player’s involvement in the tour, the WICB also ordered Bravo to “immediately remove” the offending tweet from his Twitter account and to issue an apology via the same medium.

“We also request that you immediately remove the highlighted tweet from your account and desist from tweeting about WICB officials in the future,” the letter said.

“We further request that you acknowledge, via your Twitter account, the impropriety of your actions and your recognition that your decision to publicly express your views on social media was not conduct befitting of a West Indies cricketer.

“I strongly discourage you from continuing to use Twitter or other social networking sites in a manner which might cause embarrassment to the West Indies cricket team, the West Indies Cricket Board or any officials of the West Indies Cricket Board which can potentially bring the game into disrepute.

“I ask that you also note that any further such action on your part, including failure to comply with our request above by 4 pm, Eastern Caribbean time on November 12, 2016, may result in further disciplinary action, including referral to the WICB disciplinary committee.”

Bravo has been replaced in the squad by fellow Trinidadian Jason Mohammed while leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo has been called up to replace off-spinner Sunil Narine, who has withdrawn from the party for “personal reasons.”

West Indies face hosts Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the tournament which runs from November 14-27.

More in Sports

Crunching tackle-Part of the semi-final action between defending champ St. Angela’s (yellow) and 2013 winner St. Pius (blue) in the 5th Annual Courts Pee Wee Football Championship at the Thirst Park ground.

St. Angela’s and St. Agnes to contest Pee Wee Final

Veersammy Permaul, 5/60 was the leading wicket-taker yesterday as Guyana bowled out Jamaica for 208 to lead by 90 runs on 1st innings (Orlando Charles photos)

Permaul, Motie bowl Jags to 90 run lead

20161113chess33

World Chess Championship

Full Flight- Captain of Soesdyke Falcons Tyrone Khan (centre) launching an attacking foray into the Kuru-Kururu Warriors half during their matchup in the GFF/Namilco U17 Football Championship at the Grove ground.

Wins for Soesdyke, Circuit Ville in NAMILCO U17 League

Action from the Guyana/Jamaica encounter yesterday

Mixed fortunes for ‘Green Machine’ on day 1 of RAN 7s

Rahkeem Cornwall … stroked an impressive half-century to rally Hurricanes.

Cornwall gives Hurricanes edge over Pride

default placeholder

Second Annual GY CAN AM Golf Tournament today at Lusignan

Speedster Roshon Primus sends down a delivery during his six-wicket haul on the opening day of the day/night first round game against Windward Islands Volcanoes on Friday evening. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)

Volcanoes dismissed for 142

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say “No to violence”. Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    ‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal

  3. Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat

  4. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  5. David Ramnarine

    Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row

  6. No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says

  7. Theodore Chesney

    Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook

  8. Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

house-on-the-river-bank

Photos

20161112img_4190

Where there’s smoke

20161112euphoria2

GALLERY: Scenes from last evening’s Courts Christmas Light Up along Main Street, Georgetown.

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon told the 2016 graduating class of the Carnegie School of Home Economics’ Craft Production and Design Division that “education must be a lifelong pursuit”. In her feature address at their graduation ceremony, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal she said “Educated persons enhance their communities. They bring a level of thought, planning and order, not only to their own lives, but will add value, too, to their families and the communities, which they inhabit”. Valedictorian Gizzelle Lopes (inset) told her colleagues that they should be proud of their achievements as all “the pain, tears and frustration, hard work and dedication” have paid off. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows the graduating class.

Carnegie graduation

The victorious Annandale Secondary School team at the J.O.F Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools Debating competition at the Theatre Guild Playhouse (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Annandale Secondary wins JOF Haynes debating contest

The 26 tutors pose for a group photo with two of the lecturers from the Clinical University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies. (GINA photo)

Nursing tutors trained on new classroom teaching methods

Vitreo-Retinal Specialist and head of World Class Eye Surgeons (WCES), Dr. Ronnie Bhola (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Fifteen to benefit from free eye surgeries

Seated from left: US Ambassador Perry Holloway, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Ministry of the Presidency representative in charge of Environmental Affairs Imole McDonald and Melanie Ingalls, Country Manager for the Peace Corps. Standing behind them are nine of the ten new Peace Corps volunteers. (Photo by Keno George)

New Peace Corps volunteers to focus on environmental education, management