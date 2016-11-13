Mixed fortunes for ‘Green Machine’ on day 1 of RAN 7s

The national men’s rugby team finished second to Jamaica in Group D while the local women were winless in Group B following first day of action in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 7s championship being staged in Trinidad.

Guyana men’s team dubbed the ‘Green Machine’, won two of their three games to finish on seven points while Jamaica played unbeaten in their three encounters to head into today’s business end of the championships on nine points.

The ‘Green Machine’ bettered Group D foes, Turks and Caicos (40-nil) and Martinique (43-7) but ran out of gas against Jamaica (7-17) in their final match.

Guyana’s female ruggers went down to the hosts (12-nil) and Mexico (20-nil).

The championship concludes today at 6pm at St. Mary’s College.

All matches will be streamed live on www.rugbyamericasnorth.com.