Permaul, Motie bowl Jags to 90 run lead

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul’s 19th First-Class five wicket haul bowled the Guyana Jaguars into a commanding position, as they lead the Jamaica Scorpions by 116 runs heading into the third day, in round one of the 2016/17 Digicel Professional Cricket League (PCL) Regional 4-Day tourney being played at Providence.

Replying to the Jags first innings total of 298, the Scorpions were shot down for 208 in 84.5 overs, on day two, falling 90 runs behind their target. At stumps, Guyana were 26-0, from 11 overs, with both openers Rajendra Chandrika (08), and Shimron Hetmyer who has already struck three boundaries, during his 18, still there.