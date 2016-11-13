Second Annual GY CAN AM Golf Tournament today at Lusignan
The Second Annual GY CAN AM golf tournament tees off this morning at 10.00 am at the Lusignan Golf Club, East Coast Demerara.
The event is sponsored by a group of Guyanese living in Canada and the USA, along with local residents. The event will take the format of a partners’ tournament to be played over twelve holes. The handicap to be applied to each pairing will be 2/3 of the combined handicap of the two players.
Tee off time is 10.00 am sharp, and players are asked to note that it is a shotgun start. Admission is free and the public is invited.
