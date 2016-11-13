St. Angela’s and St. Agnes to contest Pee Wee Final

The first ever ‘South Cummingsburg Derby’ will decide the 5th Annual Courts Pee Wee Football Championship, as holders St. Angela’s tackles fierce rival St. Agnes, following hard-fought semi-final wins yesterday at the Thirst Park venue.

St. Angela's secured their second consecutive berth to the final after defeating 2013 winner St. Pius by a 1-0 margin. It was a cagey encounter highlighted by a dearth of opportunities. However, tourney top shot Seon Cato fashioned his 10th conversion to settle the matchup witnessed by several hundred