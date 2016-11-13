St. Angela’s and St. Agnes to contest Pee Wee Final
The first ever ‘South Cummingsburg Derby’ will decide the 5th Annual Courts Pee Wee Football Championship, as holders St. Angela’s tackles fierce rival St. Agnes, following hard-fought semi-final wins yesterday at the Thirst Park venue.
St. Angela’s secured their second consecutive berth to the final after defeating 2013 winner St. Pius by a 1-0 margin. It was a cagey encounter highlighted by a dearth of opportunities. However, tourney top shot Seon Cato fashioned his 10th conversion to settle the matchup witnessed by several hundred …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
Comments
About these comments