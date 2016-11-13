Wins for Soesdyke, Circuit Ville in NAMILCO U17 League
Soesdyke Falcons and Circuit Ville Jaguars fashioned hard-fought wins against Kuru-Kururu Warriors and Herstelling Raiders respectively, when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League continued yesterday.
The Falcons clawed their way past the Warriors by a 2-1 margin at the Grove Play field. Tyrone Khan and Junior Williams secured the come from behind result with goals in the 73rd and 76th minute, respectively. Initially giving Warriors the lead in the 25th minute was Ricardo Grant.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
Comments
About these comments