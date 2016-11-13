Wins for Soesdyke, Circuit Ville in NAMILCO U17 League

Soesdyke Falcons and Circuit Ville Jaguars fashioned hard-fought wins against Kuru-Kururu Warriors and Herstelling Raiders respectively, when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League continued yesterday.

The Falcons clawed their way past the Warriors by a 2-1 margin at the Grove Play field. Tyrone Khan and Junior Williams secured the come from behind result with goals in the 73rd and 76th minute, respectively. Initially giving Warriors the lead in the 25th minute was Ricardo Grant.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.