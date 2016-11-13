World Chess Championship
Day two, Game two, Draw number two
From Donald Duff in New York
The second game of the Agon sponsored FIDE World Chess Championship match between defending champion Magnus Carlsen and challenger Serjey Karjakin ended in a draw yesterday, at the Fulton Market Building, Fulton Street, Manhattan, after only 32 moves.
Playing with the white pieces Karjakin opted for the Ruy Lopez (Spanish Opening) and managed to achieve a seemingly stronger position after the opening salvoes, with Carlsen having a `bad’ black bishop on e2.
Karjakin had a better pawn structure and more space, although his black bishop was yet to be

