De Kock century gives South Africa whip hand in Hobart

HOBART, (Reuters) – Quinton de Kock shone on a gloomy day in Hobart with a sparkling century that propelled South Africa to a commanding 203-run lead over Australia at lunch on day three of the second test last night.

The wicketkeeper-batsman’s 104, in a defiant 144-run partnership with Temba Bavuma, frustrated Australia’s bowlers for nearly the entire session at Bellerive Oval before he was bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

Bavuma was 74 not out at the break, with paceman Vernon Philander on three, the Proteas having taken full advantage of a bloodless bowling display to push to 288 for six.

After rain washed out day two, De Kock and Bavuma resumed on 171-5 and moved to their half-centuries with ease.

As the seamers laboured with the ageing ball, the pair were rarely tested and feasted on a rash of loose deliveries as the Proteas piled on 117 runs for the session.

Untroubled by the first spells of front-line pacemen Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, the pair exploited debutant fast bowler Joe Mennie and spinner Nathan Lyon.

De Kock raised his fifth half-century from five innings with a contemptuous slog off Lyon’s loose second ball and skipped down the wicket to loft him over mid-on four deliveries later.

Australia blew their only real chance to dismiss the in-form 23-year-old, who was on 72 when wicketkeeper Peter Nevill failed to glove a Lyon delivery cleanly and missed a stumping chance.

The new ball brought little succour for the home side, who lost a review out of desperation with a caught-behind appeal on Bavuma dismissed when he was on 57.

De Kock hammered Mennie off his pads to the fence past midwicket to reach 99 with his 16th four and poked a single square to complete his second test century.

He took off his helmet and raised his bat, soaking up the applause of a modest crowd in a low-key celebration.

After smashing one more four, De Kock was bowled with a loose drive at Hazlewood.

Moments later, Australia lost their second review, with Mennie’s appeal for lbw on Philander waved away by the third umpire.

South Africa thrashed Australia in the series-opener in Perth by 177 runs and are now in the box seat to push for victory despite the loss of a day’s play to rain.

The third and final test, the first day-night match between the teams, starts in Adelaide on Nov. 24.

 

The winner of the 2016 Moto America Superstock 600 Championship, Bryce Prince going full throttle on the saddle with the UK's Matt Trulove trailing close behind. (Orlando Charles photo)

Doug Gore is champion driver

The hardware the 'Green Machine' will return with from the Rugby America's North (RAN) 7s championship which was staged in Trinidad over the weekend.

'Green Machine' trounced by Canada in 7s final

20161114scoreboard3

Singh, Johnson pilot Jagua

default placeholder

WDFA: Uitvlugt Warriors win senior league in 1-1 draw

default placeholder

Eagles defeat Slingerz in U17 football

default placeholder

Red Force beat Volcanoes by nine wickets

Montcin Hodge … unbeaten on 36. (file photo)

Hurricanes stumble late but keep noses in front

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton win takes F1 title battle down to last race

20161114accident

Proceed with caution!

house-on-the-river-bank

Photos

20161112img_4190

Where there's smoke

20161112euphoria2

GALLERY: Scenes from last evening's Courts Christmas Light Up along Main Street, Georgetown.

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon told the 2016 graduating class of the Carnegie School of Home Economics' Craft Production and Design Division that "education must be a lifelong pursuit". In her feature address at their graduation ceremony, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal she said "Educated persons enhance their communities. They bring a level of thought, planning and order, not only to their own lives, but will add value, too, to their families and the communities, which they inhabit". Valedictorian Gizzelle Lopes (inset) told her colleagues that they should be proud of their achievements as all "the pain, tears and frustration, hard work and dedication" have paid off. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows the graduating class.

Carnegie graduation

The victorious Annandale Secondary School team at the J.O.F Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools Debating competition at the Theatre Guild Playhouse (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Annandale Secondary wins JOF Haynes debating contest

The 26 tutors pose for a group photo with two of the lecturers from the Clinical University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies. (GINA photo)

Nursing tutors trained on new classroom teaching methods

Vitreo-Retinal Specialist and head of World Class Eye Surgeons (WCES), Dr. Ronnie Bhola (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Fifteen to benefit from free eye surgeries