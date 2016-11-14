Eagles defeat Slingerz in U17 football
Eagles defeated Slingerz FC by a 2-0 scoreline when the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League continued yesterday at the Den Amstel ground.
Due to the outcome, Eagles move onto nine points and leapfrog Beavers into the third position owing to a superior goal differential.
On the other hand, Beavers drop to fourth place and remain on nine points.
