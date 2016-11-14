‘Green Machine’ trounced by Canada in 7s final

Guyana’s men’s rugby team failed in their bid to capture the Rugby America’s North (RAN) 7s championship after going down to Canada 52-5 in yesterday’s final played at the St. Mary’s College Ground in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

The local ruggers who became the ‘Caribbean champions’ of the two-day fixture, were the only Regional side to score against the North American team which also won the women’s segment of the championship.

On their way to the final, the Guyana men’s team, dubbed the ‘Green Machine’, bettered Group D foes, Turks and Caicos (40-nil) and Martinique (43-7), went down against Jamaica (7-17), then defeated Barbados (22-7 in the quarter final) and Trinidad (5-nil in the semi-final) before running out of gas against the mighty Canadians.

Guyana will however return home today with the RAN 7s runner up trophy and the winner’s trophy for the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, the local women will return with the Bowl Trophy after winning the Bowl final 17-12.