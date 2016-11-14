Red Force beat Volcanoes by nine wickets

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force defeated Windward Islands Volcanoes by nine wickets on the third day of their day/night first round game of the Regional Four-Day Championship at Queen’s Park Oval last night.

Scores:

VOLCANOES 142 (Devon Smith 86 not out, Delorn Johnson 38; Roshon Primus 6-30) and 254 (Shane Shillingford 65, Tyrone Theophile 53, Jerlani Robinson 33; Imran Khan 5-84, Jon-Russ Jagessar 2-61)

RED FORCE 242 (Jason Mohammed 70, Kyle Hope 56, Roshon Primus 36 not out; Shane Shillingford 3-53, Liam Sebastien 2-27) and 157 for one (Kyle Hope 79 not out, Yannic Cariah 52 not out)