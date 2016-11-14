Singh, Johnson pilot Jagua
Captain Leon Johnson and Vice-Captain Vishaul Singh weighed in with fifties as the Guyana Jaguars left the Jamaica Scorpions needing 329 runs with eight wickets remaining heading into the final day in round one of the 2016/17 Digicel Professional Cricket League (PCL) Regional 4-Day tournament.
Hosted at Providence, Guyana declared on 238-4 in their second innings after being bowled out for 292 batting first, mainly due to the century partnership by Johnson and Singh who failed in the first innings but made up with stylish knocks of 69 and 71, respectively.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
