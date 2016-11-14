WDFA: Uitvlugt Warriors win senior league in 1-1 draw

Uitvlugt Warriors clinched the Stag Beer-sponsored West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Senior League, battling to a 1-1 draw with bitter rival Pouderoyen yesterday at the Den Amstel ground.

Requiring only a point to seal the championship in what was their final fixture, Uitvlugt came from a goal down to secure the title via a Jamal Petty effort in the 43rd minute.

With the result, Uitvlugt end the tournament on an unassailable 26 points. On the other hand, Pouderoyen move onto 21 points and remain in the third position.

They will now oppose Den Amstel in their final fixture at the same venue on November 19th.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.