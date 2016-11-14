WDFA: Uitvlugt Warriors win senior league in 1-1 draw
Uitvlugt Warriors clinched the Stag Beer-sponsored West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Senior League, battling to a 1-1 draw with bitter rival Pouderoyen yesterday at the Den Amstel ground.
Requiring only a point to seal the championship in what was their final fixture, Uitvlugt came from a goal down to secure the title via a Jamal Petty effort in the 43rd minute.
With the result, Uitvlugt end the tournament on an unassailable 26 points. On the other hand, Pouderoyen move onto 21 points and remain in the third position.
They will now oppose Den Amstel in their final fixture at the same venue on November 19th.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
-
Corentyne rape accused trio remanded
Comments
About these comments