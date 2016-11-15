Corporate support for muscle show

Fitness Express and Seemangal Fitness Gym have flexed their corporate muscles in support of the highly anticipated ‘Stage of Champions’ event scheduled for the Theatre Guild on Saturday evening.

CEO of Fitness Express, Jamie McDonald and a representative of the La Belle Alliance based gym, recently presented the show’s organizer, Videsh Sookram with financial pacts to offset expenses for the fixture which will attract athletes from Barbados, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

On the much talked about night, local musclemen and women will battle with the visiting gladiators in the categories of Bodybuilding, Men’s physique and Ms. Bikini.

Sookram told Stabroek Sport recently that $250,000 will go to the bodybuilding champion while the Men’s Physique and Ms. Bikini champion will pocket $100,000 apiece. The second and third place finishers in the bodybuilding overall will take home $150,000 and $100,000 each.

The Organizing Secretary of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation also disclosed that 65 Eight Store, Extra Energy Drink, QC Designer Boutique and Smart Aid Pharmacy are also currently onboard.

Showtime for ‘Stage of Champions’ is scheduled for 19:00hrs while admission is listed at $2000.

Potential sponsors and athletes can contact Sookram on telephone number 649-9446 for more info.