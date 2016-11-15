GOA assists Guyana Boxing Association

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) made a donation to the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) on Friday ahead of the Caribbean Development Tournament to be held in Barbados next month.

During a simple ceremony at Olympic House, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer of the GOA, Dion Nurse presented a cheque worth $500,000 to president of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle to help offset expenses incurred by the teams attending the December 9-13 event.

Nurse along with GOA's Secretary,