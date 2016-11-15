Guyana beat Jamaica by 181 runs

Jermaine Blackwood was denied a century, more so the opportunity to save the game for his team, as the Guyana Jaguars began their title defense with a 181-run mauling over the Jamaica Scorpions yesterday when round one of the 2016/17 Digicel Professional Cricket League (PCL) Regional 4-Day tournament concluded at Providence.

Set 329 to win on the final day, Jamaica were blown away for 147, despite the resistance of West Indies Test player Blackwood, whose grueling 96, with 13 fours and two sixes, provided his team with a slim chance of drawing the match on the final day.

As they showed in the previous seasons, Guyana's bowlers were on…