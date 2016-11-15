Guyana beat Jamaica by 181 runs

- Permaul, Motie combine for 16 wickets

Jermaine Blackwood was denied a century, more so the opportunity to save the game for his team, as the Guyana Jaguars began their title defense with a 181-run mauling over the Jamaica Scorpions yesterday when round one of the 2016/17 Digicel Professional Cricket League (PCL) Regional 4-Day tournament concluded at Providence.

Set 329 to win on the final day, Jamaica were blown away for 147, despite the resistance of West Indies Test player Blackwood, whose grueling 96, with 13 fours and two sixes, provided his team with a slim chance of drawing the match on the final day.

As they showed in the previous seasons, Guyana’s bowlers were on…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

The CMRC individual champions, Doug ‘Hollywood’ Gore (Group 4), Matthew Vieira (SuperStock Motorcycle), Paul Vieira (Group 3) and others pose for a photo last night at the closing ceremony which was held at the Marriott Hotel.

T&T win Caribbean Motor Racing Championships

20161115chess-game

Spellbinding draw in game three

CEO of Fitness Express, Jamie McDonald and a representative of Seemangal Gym  presented the show’s organizer, Videsh Sookram with financial pacts to offset expenses for Saturday’s fixture which will attract athletes from Barbados, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Corporate support for muscle show

Assistant Secretary/Treasurer of the GOA, Dion Nurse (right) presenting a cheque worth $500,000 to president of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle in the presence of GOA’s Secretary, Garfield Wiltshire.

GOA assists Guyana Boxing Association

Max and Pur Persaud, Macorp winners

Weekend Golf Report

West Indies Women’s captain Stafanie Taylor … still to get a significant score in the series.

Drakes says Windies still confident despite losing slide

Opener Anthony Alleyne … top-scored with 84 for Barbados Pride in the drawn encounter against Leeward Islands Hurricanes. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)

Pride fall short despite bold bid

20161115south-africa-scoreboared

South Africa humiliate Australia

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say “No to violence”. Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    ‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal

  2. An artist’s impression by Aqua Sun Design of the Orchid Garden Hotel and Shopping mall when completed.

    US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape

  3. Philbert London

    `Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness

  4. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  5. No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says

  6. Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat

  7. David Ramnarine

    Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row

  8. Budram Manie’s room that was ransacked by the bandit.

    Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161115nrveldt

No respite

image

President in Morocco for climate meeting

20161114accident

Proceed with caution!

house-on-the-river-bank

Picturesque

20161112img_4190

Where there’s smoke

20161112euphoria2

GALLERY: Scenes from last evening’s Courts Christmas Light Up along Main Street, Georgetown.

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon told the 2016 graduating class of the Carnegie School of Home Economics’ Craft Production and Design Division that “education must be a lifelong pursuit”. In her feature address at their graduation ceremony, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal she said “Educated persons enhance their communities. They bring a level of thought, planning and order, not only to their own lives, but will add value, too, to their families and the communities, which they inhabit”. Valedictorian Gizzelle Lopes (inset) told her colleagues that they should be proud of their achievements as all “the pain, tears and frustration, hard work and dedication” have paid off. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows the graduating class.

Carnegie graduation

The victorious Annandale Secondary School team at the J.O.F Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools Debating competition at the Theatre Guild Playhouse (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Annandale Secondary wins JOF Haynes debating contest