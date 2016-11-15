T&T win Caribbean Motor Racing Championships

It is official.

Trinidad and Tobago has raced away with the coveted country award of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC).

Thanks to skillfully putting pedal to the metal, the ‘Trinbago Soca Racers’ amassed 1481.5 points during the course of the four legs (Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados and Guyana) which allowed the prized piece of silverware to be wrested from Guyana.

This was confirmed last night during the presentation ceremony and dinner at the Marriott Hotel.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.