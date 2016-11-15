T&T win Caribbean Motor Racing Championships
It is official.
Trinidad and Tobago has raced away with the coveted country award of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC).
Thanks to skillfully putting pedal to the metal, the ‘Trinbago Soca Racers’ amassed 1481.5 points during the course of the four legs (Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados and Guyana) which allowed the prized piece of silverware to be wrested from Guyana.
This was confirmed last night during the presentation ceremony and dinner at the Marriott Hotel.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
-
Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family
Comments
About these comments