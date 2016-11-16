Carlsen, Karjakin draw again after marathon match
By Donald Duff in New York
Defending champion Magnus Carlsen and challenger Serjey Karjakin, yesterday drew the fourth match of their 12-match championship series for the World Chess title after a marathon 94-move effort at the Fulton Market Building, South Street, Seaport, Manhattan.
The game fell short of the longest match in the history of the world chess championship, which was the fifth game of the world championship title match between Victor Korchnoi and Anatoly Karpov in 1978, which ended after Korchnoi’s 124 move, as White saw the game ending in a stalemate.
After the relative ease of the first two drawn games, Carlsen has definitely upped the ante. He seems determined…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
-
‘Make Guyana great again’
-
Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family
Comments
About these comments