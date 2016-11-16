Carlsen, Karjakin draw again after marathon match

By Donald Duff in New York

Defending champion Magnus Carlsen and challenger Serjey Karjakin, yesterday drew the fourth match of their 12-match championship series for the World Chess title after a marathon 94-move effort at the Fulton Market Building, South Street, Seaport, Manhattan.

The game fell short of the longest match in the history of the world chess championship, which was the fifth game of the world championship title match between Victor Korchnoi and Anatoly Karpov in 1978, which ended after Korchnoi’s 124 move, as White saw the game ending in a stalemate.

After the relative ease of the first two drawn games, Carlsen has definitely upped the ante. He seems determined