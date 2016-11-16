Fruta renews sponsorship with Conquerors

The Guyana Beverage Company Incorporated (Inc.) under their Fruta brand extended their long standing partnership with the Conquerors Football Club of Tucville, by donating an undisclosed sum last week at a simple presentation ceremony at their Diamond Headquarters.

The relationship which dates back to 1997, was renewed for another year in the presence of club executives, players and coaches.

Mark Telting, General Manager of Company during the feature address said, “It’s a great moment to …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.