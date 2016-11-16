RAN 7s teams return home
The Guyana men’s and women’s rugby teams have returned home, after participating in the Rugby America’s North (RAN) 7s Championships in Port-Of-Spain, Trinidad, over the weekend.
The men’s team lost in the final to Canada 52-5, but were the only regional side to score against the winners. The local ruggers are the ‘Caribbean champions’, and have thus qualified to participate in the 2017 Hong Kong Sevens.
The women’s team won the Bowl Trophy final 17-12.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape
-
`Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
-
‘Make Guyana great again’
-
Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family
Comments
About these comments