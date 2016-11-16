RAN 7s teams return home

The Guyana men’s and women’s rugby teams have returned home, after participating in the Rugby America’s North (RAN) 7s Championships in Port-Of-Spain, Trinidad, over the weekend.

The men’s team lost in the final to Canada 52-5, but were the only regional side to score against the winners. The local ruggers are the ‘Caribbean champions’, and have thus qualified to participate in the 2017 Hong Kong Sevens.

The women’s team won the Bowl Trophy final 17-12.