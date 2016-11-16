RAN 7s teams return home

The Guyana men’s and women’s rugby teams have returned home, after participating in the Rugby America’s North (RAN) 7s Championships in Port-Of-Spain, Trinidad, over the weekend.

Victorious RAN 7s women’s team
Victorious RAN 7s women’s team
The Guyana men’s rugby sevens team returned home on Monday, from Trinidad, where they finished as the top Caribbean team at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 7s Championships. (Page 31)
The Guyana men’s rugby sevens team returned home on Monday, from Trinidad, where they finished as the top Caribbean team at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 7s Championships.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The men’s team lost in the final to Canada 52-5, but were the only regional side to score against the winners. The local ruggers are the ‘Caribbean champions’, and have thus qualified to participate in the 2017 Hong Kong Sevens.

The women’s team won the Bowl Trophy final 17-12.

More in Sports

20161116chess-1

Carlsen, Karjakin draw again after marathon match

Club Secretary (centre) Daniel Thomas collecting the symbolic trophy from Guyana Beverage Company Incorporated (Inc.) Chief Mark Telting (2nd from right) while Head-Coach Sampson Gilbert (2nd from left), displays the new team kit alongside U17 Captain Jeremy Garrett (left) and GFF Executive Dion Innis at the Guyana Beverage Company Headquarters in Diamond

Fruta renews sponsorship with Conquerors

default placeholder

Legal action a possibility – Slingerz

Taylor Fernandes

Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash Tournament begins today

Vice chairman of the referee/judges commission, Elton Chase receiving the donation from GBA’s president, Steve Ninvalle.

Uniforms for boxing officials

default placeholder

‘Humiliated’ Smith says Australia lacking pride

Jason Holder takes a close look at the pitch. (WICB Media Photos/Philip Spooner)

New-look Windies tackle Sri Lanka

20161116wi-women

Windies in must-win ODI clash with India

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Over 300 persons from all walks of life took part in the Walk for Equality on Sunday, February 9, to say “No to violence”. Dr. Philbert London, Archbishop of Beacon Ministries, delivering closing remarks.

    ‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal

  2. An artist’s impression by Aqua Sun Design of the Orchid Garden Hotel and Shopping mall when completed.

    US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape

  3. Philbert London

    `Pope’ London asks congregation for forgiveness

  4. No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says

  5. Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat

  6. The scene of the accident

    Man dies after Parfait Harmonie collision

  7. David Ramnarine

    Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row

  8. Dr. Vincent Adams, Deputy Field Manager at the United States’ Department of Energy, delivers the commencement speech to the graduates at the University of Guyana’s 50th Convocation Ceremony. Adams urged the graduates to stay in Guyana and use all possible opportunities to make the country great. (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Make Guyana great again’

  9. Budram Manie’s room that was ransacked by the bandit.

    Gunmen beat, terrorise Planters Hall family


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161116img_1676

Bridge to Marriott

20161115nrveldt

No respite

image

President in Morocco for climate meeting

20161114accident

Proceed with caution!

house-on-the-river-bank

Picturesque

20161112img_4190

Where there’s smoke

20161112euphoria2

GALLERY: Scenes from last evening’s Courts Christmas Light Up along Main Street, Georgetown.

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon told the 2016 graduating class of the Carnegie School of Home Economics’ Craft Production and Design Division that “education must be a lifelong pursuit”. In her feature address at their graduation ceremony, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal she said “Educated persons enhance their communities. They bring a level of thought, planning and order, not only to their own lives, but will add value, too, to their families and the communities, which they inhabit”. Valedictorian Gizzelle Lopes (inset) told her colleagues that they should be proud of their achievements as all “the pain, tears and frustration, hard work and dedication” have paid off. This Ministry of the Presidency photo shows the graduating class.

Carnegie graduation